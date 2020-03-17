Court Pronounces Victor Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of APC

Published:

An FCT High Court in Maitama on Monday granted an interim order allowing Chief Victor Giadom, APC’s acting National Secretary to act as the party’s national chairman.Justice Samira Umar Bature made the order following a motion ex-parte filed by the party’s national vice chairman, North-East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu and argued on his behalf by O.C. Ugwu, Esq seeking for an interim order allowing Giadom to act as APC’s acting chairman and to preside at all meetings of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) pending the decision of the party’s NEC fixed for March 17.The motion also asked for an interim order restraining the APC and its officers “or anyone purporting to act as an officer of the 4th defendant (APC) from preventing or in any way disturbing Chief Victor Giadom (present Acting National Secretary) from functioning as the Acting Chairman (unless otherwise decided by the National Executive Committee of the 4th defendant pending the hearing of the motion on notice.”Those listed as defendants in the motion are Babatunde Ogala, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Waziri Bulama and APC. After granting all the orders sought by the applicant, the judge adjourned the matter to March 20.