Coronavirus:United Kingdom Returnee Quarantined In Enugu

Enugu State Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed it has quarantined the first coronavirus suspect in its isolated centre.The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, who confirmed the development to said that the ministry had sent the suspect’s specimen for coronavirus test.Agujiobi said, “It is not a case yet. It is still a suspect. We are waiting for the result. The person is isolated and being monitored. We are awaiting the result and we pray that it will be negative.”On contact tracing, Dr Agujiobi explained, “That will be by the time we get the result and it is positive. You will now begin to list the contacts from where she had the first contact, on her way, from the time she travelled, from where she was coming to Nigeria. However, arrangement for that is taking place.”He disclosed that the suspect, a lady, came from the United Kingdom.