Coronavirus:Stay Indoor ,FG Tells Old Nigerians

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic, the Federal government has asked Senior citizens and those with existing underlying medical conditions to stay at homeMinister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who made the appeal today at a press briefing, said studies have shown that elderly people are more vulnerable to the virus.Speaking at the press briefing, Ehanire said“It is important to note that many people who are infected with coronavirus will experience only mild symptoms and recover without incident. Of great concern are those with existing underlying medical conditions and senior citizens, who are known to be more vulnerable. We strongly advise these citizens to stay more at home. All Nigerians are required to continue taking necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.” he said