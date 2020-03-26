Coronavirus:Police Seal 15 Schools, 8 Worship Centres, 8 Clubs In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command says it has shut down 15 schools, eight clubs, six event centres and eight places of worship in the last six days allegedly for not complying with both the state and federal government’s directive limiting gatherings to 25 persons to avert the spread of coronavirus.A statement yesterday by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said, “with the directives issued by the Lagos State Government on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the enforcement will now be extended to all markets and stores, except markets that are selling food items, water, medicine, pharmacies, medical equipment and other related essential life-saving products, with effect from Thursday March 26, 2020’’. “Corporate bodies like financial institutions, telecommunication companies and businesses not affected by the ban should also ensure that both their employees and customers/clients are not more than 25 in number at a time.Staff should be posted to ATM stands to ensure that customers using the services space themselves to avoid body contact. “Eateries should encourage their customers to use take-away services, and those who must sit in the restaurant/eatery should apply the required spacing guidelines. Eateries should not have more than 25 persons at a time, including their staff.“Hotels should only operate lodging and accommodation services with a minimal number of staff on duty. Conference and event halls, swimming pools and other services attracting crowds should be suspended in line with the order and directives of the government.” Elkana said violators would be dealt with in line with extant laws. “For information or complaints regarding non-compliance, call the following numbers: 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287 and 09010512288. Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.