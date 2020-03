Published:

All those who have been exposed to the Chief of Staff to the Nigerian President, Malam Abba Kyari, are now on self-isolation, presidential sources said on Tuesday. It was learnt that all the staff of Kyari will be tested for coronavirus tomorrow as some highly exposed aides in the Presidency went through the test today.Meanwhile Nigeria has recorded two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, driving the number of cases up to 44.As at 6:25pm on Tuesday, March 24, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 2 new cases. The two new cases involve individuals who have travel history to Germany and the UK.