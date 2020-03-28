Coronavirus: Obasanjo Donates Former Residence As Isolation Centre .

Published:

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has announced that he has donated his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State be used as Isolation centre for victims of the Coronavirus in the state.The former President said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate take over.According to a press release issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President was concerned about the pandemic and he think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so.The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.