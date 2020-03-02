Coronavirus Border Closure:Saudi Arabia To Refund Fare To Pilgrims
March 02, 2020
The ministry also urged all those who had any claims of the refund for visa fees and service charges, to contact the local Umrah agents in their respective countries. Saudi Arabian newspaper also stated that the Kingdom called for those who had any queries to contact the service centre at the ministry over phone number 00966-920002814 or email ID mohcc@haj.gov.sa
Saudi Arabia had temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for those coming for Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. The Kingdom had also suspended the entry of tourist visa holders coming from countries where Coronavirus is spreading fast. The announcement was also followed by the temporary suspension of entry of citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
