China Visit: NCDC DG Under Quarantined For 14 Days

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Mr Chikwe Ihekweazu is currently under self-quarantine for possible infection of the deadly coronavirus.The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who was at the National Assembly on Tuesday, to brief the senate leadership on the level of Nigeria’s preparedness to contain the virus disclosed this to the leadership of the Senate.According to him, Mr Ihekweazu went into self-quarantine after his return from China to Nigeria and will remain in quarantine in his house for 14 days.In response, Senate President Ahmed Lawan has asked the Ministry of Health to immediately step up the plan to create more isolation centers in all the states of the federation or at least make plans to have one in each of the six geopolitical zones.Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the NCDC said reports that the DG was under ‘quarantine over coronavirus’ is false.They explained that between the 16th and 24th of February 2020, the World Health Organisation deployed a high-level mission to China.According to the agency, the mission involved 25 national and international experts who met with their counterparts in China to understand their response to the COVID-19.“As recommended in NCDC’s public health advisory, travelers from countries with ongoing transmission of COVID-19 are advised to proceed on 14-day self-isolation whether well or unwell.“The Director-General has adhered to this, to protect himself and the public. He has been tested since his return and has shown no symptoms of COIVID-19 infection.“He remains in good health” the statement added.