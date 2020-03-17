Buhari,Court Save Oshiomhole From Removal,As APC Postpones NEC Meeting

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors of the All Progressives Congress have postponed the National Executive Council meeting of the party.The meeting was scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 17, but following a meeting which lasted for about thirty minutes at the State House, the leadership of the party decided to postpone the meeting.Speaking on the postponement, the Chairman of the APC governors and governor of Kebbi state Mr. Atiku Bagudu told State House correspondents that the postponement is to allow the governors time to resolve all contending issues affecting the party.Meanwhile,A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal presided over by Justice Abubakar Yahaya has ordered a stay of execution of the order of the FCT High Court suspending Adams Oshiomhole.The Appellant Court’s order is pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the APC National Chairman.Also granted by the Court is an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from taking any action that will violate the order of a stay of execution granted by the Court.The Appeal Court warned political parties to resolve their differences amicably without resorting to the court.Hearing of the motion on notice has been fixed for Friday the 20th of March, 2020.