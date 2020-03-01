Buhari Orders Arrest Of Security Officers Behind Release Of 295 Seized Fully Loaded Petrol Tankers

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered a crackdown on security agents found to be undermining the current border drills meant to check smuggling at the nation’s borders. The order came following what he called a “disheartening” news that 295 smuggled petroleum tankers were released without due authorization on December 17, 2019 by some security officials charged with the responsibility of protecting the borders.Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said in a statement yesterday that the president consequently directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), to set up a board of inquiry to investigate the crime.Adesina said the board had recommended to the president that all officials (civilians or security operatives) found to have connived to undermine government’s efforts should be withdrawn from the border drills and severely sanctioned by their respective organizations.He said the president had accepted the recommendations and directed the immediate withdrawal and replacement of all those found culpable. Adesina added that Buhari also directed that their respective organizations should apply immediate appropriate disciplinary actions on them. The president had commissioned the border drill code-named “Operation Swift Response” as part of government’s efforts to ensure food security and improve local production of goods at competitive prices. The statement said the president nonetheless lauded efforts of security agencies as the drills have led to the interception and seizure of large quantities of food, materials and petroleum products illegally taken across the borders.