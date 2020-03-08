Breaking:Nasarawa Utd Player Slumps And Dies After NPFL Game Today (See Pictures)

Published:

A Nassarawa United FC defender Chineme Martins has been reported dead after he slumped during a game today in Lafia between his team and Katsina UnitedThe League Management Company (LMC) confirmed the incident which occurred during a Matchday 23 in Lafia today.According to the league managers, the player was attended to by medics of the two clubs after he slumped and was later rushed to Dalhatu- Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia where he was later pronounced dead .Chairman of LMC, Shehu Dikko said the league regrets the passing of the young man in his prime."We commiserate with Nasarawa United and the immediate family of the late player", Dikko said.The LMC says a comprehensive autopsy is yet to be done to establish the cause of the player's death."It is hoped that the findings of the autopsy will inform subsequent measures, if any, that have not been addressed by the existing standard procedure", the LMC stated.Meanwhile, Gov. Abdulahi Sule who watched the match has expressed shock after the news was broken to him after the game.Nassarawa won the game 3-0