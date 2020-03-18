Wednesday, 18 March 2020

Breaking :Why FG Reduced Petrol Price To N130 Per Litre

Published: March 18, 2020
The price of petrol has been dropped to N130 from N145, according to an approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This followed a presentation the Minister of State, Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva, made to the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

It was learnt the development is a fallout of the crash in crude oil price due to the spread of Coronavirus.

Oil sells for about $29 per barrel, dropping from about $60 in December.

Sylva had hinted last week that the government was consulting on whether to cut the pump price of petrol and would come up with a decision soon.

