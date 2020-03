Published:

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari has tested positive for Coronavirus. President Buhari tested negative, according to Arise TV.Kyari who returned from Germany on March 14 did not self isolate as NCDC directed and attended a meeting on Sunday in Aso rock where he began to cough repeatedly and thereafter surrendered himself for testing. He has now gone into self isolation for treatment.