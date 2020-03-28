Breaking :Pictures From Scene Of Akure Bomb Blast

Published:

Explosion rocked Akure the Ondo State capital this morning.The explosion believed to be a bomb destroyed houses including Possibility Church building, Ogbese, filling station and divided the road leading to Owo .Security agencies and Ondo State government have not issued any statement on the incident as at the time of going to press.These are pictures from the scene of the incidentA similar incident happened at Abule Ado area of Lagos State few days ago which lead to the destruction of several houses.The incident was linked to a pipeline.