Breaking :Millionaire Kidnapper Behind Killing Of IRT Officers Wadume,Co Suspects Finally Arraigned

The Nigerian Police Force have arraigned kidnap suspect, Bala Hamisu also known as Wadume, and 18 others for terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running before a Federal High Court in Abuja.The police had on February 3, 2020 slammed a 16-count charge on the suspects.Wadume arrived the court alongside his co-defendants amidst tight security by the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.Wadume escaped on August 6, 2019 while being taken to the police headquarters in Taraba State but was rearrested 13 days later in his hideout in Kano.He was arraigned alongside other suspects which included a serving Army Captain