Ben Bruce's Wife Buried In US

The wife of the founder of Silverbird Group Ben Murray Bruce who died recently has been buried in the US.The politician and former Senator of the Federal Republic posted this on his online platform on Saturday“We are made from earth, and we return to earth. “Today, we buried my beautiful wife, and mum to our beautiful children and grandchildren, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.Please continue to keep our family in your prayers."He had n March 20th 2020 posted her demise thus"I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence - awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.‬‪Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever. ‬‪I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours, ❤️.‬"They were married for 41 years