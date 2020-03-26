Bauchi State Governor's Brother Kidnapped

Published:

The older brother to the Bauchi State Governor Adamu Mohammed Duguri has been kidnapped.He was allegedly whisked away around 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.Although efforts to reach the Police to confirm the incident have been unsuccessful, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor confirmed it to Channels Television.The news of his abduction comes barely 24 hours after the state governor, Bala Mohammed tested positive to the virus.The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.The governor took the test after he came in contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who was confirmed to have been infected with the virus.Governor Mohammed had just returned to Bauchi from an official trip to Lagos after he met with Atiku’s son on the plane where both men shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.According to the statement, although he has yet to show any symptoms of the disease, he has since gone into self-isolation to prevent any possible spread of the virus.