Bauchi Governors Goes Into Self Isolation Over Coronavirus

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, is currently in self isolation after having contact with the son of Atiku Abubakar who has tested positive for Coronavirus. The governor’s Chief of Staff, Ladan Salihu, who disclosed this in his Twitter handle, said: “Our Governor, Bala Mohammed in self isolation following contact with Atiku Abubakar son. “Yes, we were in the same flight from Lagos to Abuja. They shook hands and exchange pleasantries. The governor and rest of us have taken test. The results will be negative InshAllah.”