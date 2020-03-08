Assemblies of God Church Suspends General Overseer For One Year

Published:

The Assemblies of God Church has suspended its General Superintendent, Rev Chidi Okoroafor, over certain allegations levelled against him.A member of the church who spoke on condition of anonymity said the church’s General Committee met on Friday to submit the report of the investigation of the allegations against Okoroafor.The source said the General Committee comprised superintendents and three presbyters.“The General Committee sat yesterday (Friday) and looked at the issues and suspended him for a year,” the source said.The source added that Okoroafor would not hold any position during the period of suspension and would act as an ordinary member until “they see repentance in him.”Headquartered in Opkoto, Ebonyi State, the Assemblies of God Church is a Pentecostal Christian denomination affiliated with the World Assemblies of God Fellowship in the United States.As of 2019, the church is said to have over 16,000 churches and 3.6 million members.