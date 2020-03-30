Army Set To Ensure Lagos ,Ogun ,Abuja Total Lockdown

Published:

The Defence Headquarters says the military is ready to implement the presidential order on the restriction of movement to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, announced this on Monday while briefing reporters at the DHQ in Abuja, the nation’s capital.This comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.In his Sunday broadcast, the President imposed a curfew on Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.He also highlighted some of the measures put in place by the Federal Government to curtail the spread of the disease and mitigate its effect on the Nigerian economy.Addressing reporters on the lockdown order, Enenche said, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is to implement all restriction on movement, in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria.“For the avoidance of doubt, this includes the presidential directive given by the President, Commander-In-Chief, during his address to the nation on the COVID 19 pandemic, on 29 March 2020.”The major general stressed the need for members of the public to adhere to the order aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus.He outlined the efforts of the military to assist in the fight against COVID-19, adding that the only military officer who contracted the virus was already recovering at the isolation centre located at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada.According to Enenche, a committee headed by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations is in place interfacing with all relevant ministries, departments and agencies of the government managing the situation.He noted that a number of Armed Forces of Nigerian medical personnel have been earmarked to be trained on the management of COVID 19 cases, in liaison with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).“In the same vein, about 48 Disaster Response Units of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are on Notice To Move in conjunction with NEMA.“These units will handle operations other than medicals that may arise in the course of this non-kinetic military operation,” the military spokesman explained.He added, “The High Command of Nigerian Military hereby solicits for the support of the general public in this trying period of the fight against COVID-19.“This can be achieved by adhering to all the medical and administrative guidelines being provided by government at all levels.”Enenche also disclosed that 17 isolation and treatment centres have been earmarked across the six geopolitical zones of the country.They are 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba and 2 Division Hospital, Ibadan in the South West, as well as the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt; Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar and Military Hospital, Benin in the South South.Others include 211 Regiment Group Medical Centre, Owerri and 82 Division Military Hospital, Enugu in the South East, and 161 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Makurdi and 22 Brigade Medical Centre, Ilorin in the North Central.The rest are 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna; 465 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kano; 263 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura and 119 Composite Group Medical Centre, Sokoto in the North West, as well as 261 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Bauchi; 163 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Yola; 7 Division Military Hospital, Maiduguri and 27 Task Force Brigade Field Ambulance, Damaturu in the North East.