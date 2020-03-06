Army Confirms Killing 19 Boko Haram Terrorists,Loss Of 3 Gallant Soldiers In Borno

Published:

The Nigerian Army yesterday confirmed three soldiers and four others wounded during an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on troops of 25 Task Force Brigade (Army Super Camp 2) in Damboa, Borno State, on Wednesday.The spokesman of Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement, also said 19 Boko Haram corpses were recovered; while many more were observed escaping with various degrees of gunshot wounds.He said, “The gallant troops captured from the Boko Haram criminals five AK 47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun and one Rocket Propelled Gun tube.” “Regrettably, 3 valiant soldiers paid the supreme prize while 4 others were wounded in action.However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility for immediate and effective management,” he said.