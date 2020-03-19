Arik Air Suspends Flights To West African Countries Over Coronavirus

Published:

Arik Air has announced the temporary suspension of flights to all its West Coast destinations effective from Monday, March 23, 2020.The management of the airline took the decision after a careful analysis of the novel CoronaVirus Disease (COVID-19) which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).“The safety and well-being of our personnel and valued customers are paramount at this critical time. We do not want to take chances and this is why we have taken this decision,” Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu, said in a statement on Wednesday.The airline also apologised to customers whose travel plans may have been affected by the suspension of flights and promised to mitigate the effects by ensuring a prompt refund of tickets.