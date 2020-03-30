Alhaji Dantata Is Dead

Published:

Alhaji Murtala Dantata is dead. The cause of his death is currently unclear. Politics Nigeria reports that the family lost another member, Magudu Dantata. Both men are relatives of Nigeria’s Richest Man, Aliko Dangote.President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with Dangote, Africa’s leading industrialist and businessman, following recent losses of some members of his family. The large extended family lost three persons, Aliko’s cousin, Madugu Dantata, his uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata and Alhaji Sa’idu Fanta, a relation. In a message of condolence to Aliko Dangote, the Dantata family and the government and people of Kano State through Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, President Buhari described the losses, which occurred in rapid succession as irreparable losses that must be accepted as God-ordained.He prayed to Allah to grant peace for the departed souls and the bereaved families the strength to bear the losses.Source:Politics Nigeria