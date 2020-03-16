Airforce Neutralizes ISWAP Logistics Facilities In Borno

Published:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that some structures and logistics facilities used by the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State have been destroyed by airstrikes.According to the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement on Sunday, intelligence reports indicated that the terrorists had resumed using the settlement to store their logistics supplies.He added that aircraft dispatched by the ATF provided close air support for ground troops at Gubio and destroyed one gun truck and eliminated some ISWAP fighters at the location.In continuation of Operation DECISIVE EDGE, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has successfully knocked out some logistics facilities and other structures belonging to elements of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno State.Similarly, aircraft dispatched by the ATF to provide close air support for ground troops at Gubio in the Northwestern part of Borno State also destroyed one gun truck and eliminated some ISWAP fighters at the location.The Air Force spokesman added that fighter jets and a helicopter gunship scrambled by the ATF to provide close air support to ground troops at Gubio neutralized an ISWAP gun truck and some of their fighters as they attempted to beat a retreat after they were roundly defeated by a combination of air and ground fire.The Nigerian Air Force, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the Northeast and operating in concert with surface forces, will continue to carry out air interdiction missions against the enemies of our Nation.