Adams Oshiomhole Cries Out..Minister ,Governors Want To Remove Me By All Means

Embattled National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole while speaking after the meeting with reporters at Aso Rock villa yesterday said a minister and some governors were plotting to remove him as the party’s national chairman.He did not disclose their names. “Let me say that those behind this plot, the hands you saw which include as you saw yesterday (Wednesday), the Edo State governor and his people jubilating but that is the irony of life that you will help give birth to a child and the child look for cutlass to want to chop off your neck. It has happened in history, it has happened in this country so I won’t be the only person. “But there are other forces that see me for whatever reason as a threat to them.And those leading this anti-Oshiomhole campaign, some of them I emphasise, cannot even boost of a councillor in their state even as they lay claim to leadership position in our party,” he said.Oshiomhole also said some of those plotting to get rid of him are doing so because they wanted to be president in 2023. He said they held midnight meeting in a minister’s house on how to pull him down.Asked whether the president was comfortable with his leadership in the APC, Oshiomhole said:“Now, you want me to read him, I will decline. If you are in doubt, you are so privileged here that you can ask the President: comfortable or uncomfortable. I am not a comfort reader, what I have done I have explained to you, that much I know is the truth. As for questions that have to do with inner feelings, those you can confirm if you are in doubt.”