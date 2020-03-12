40 Security Personnel Guard Deposed Kano Emir Lamido Sanusi

Published:

Security was on Wednesday beefed up in a compund, where the Emir is being detained at Awe town in Nasarawa State.No fewer than 40 security agents, including policemen, personnel of the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, were deployed in the compound, which has three houses.Newsmen who visited Awe counted no fewer than 40 policemen guarding the compound,A police vehicle with number plate 3623 was parked in front of the houses, close to the palace of the paramount ruler of Awe Chiefdom, Alhaji Isah Umar.The compound, which was said to be a private building of the Chairman of the Local Government Area, Mr Umar Abubakar, is along the road that leads to Benue State.The security agents turned back sympathisers who thronged the house to visit the dethroned Emir.Two paramount rulers – the Yakanajin Uke, Alhaji Ahmad Abdullai, and the Sarkin Karshi, Dr Muhammed Bako, – were among the people prevented from visiting the deposed Emir.The monarchs, who got to the gate of the compound around 1:30pm, were turned back by the security men.The overzealous security agents also chased away a crowd who had gathered in front of the compound. They also harassed journalists, who were at the gate of the compound.