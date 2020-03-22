22 Year Old Man Charged To Court In Ekiti For Having Sex With Goat

Published:

The police in Ekiti State on Friday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Sunday Ogaji, who allegedly had sex with a she-goat.The defendant is standing trial on one count of “unnatural offence” at an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court.The police prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that “the defendant committed the offence on March 4 around 2.30pm at Basiri area in Ado-Ekiti.”The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Mr Timi Omotosho, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.The presiding magistrate, Kehinde Awosika, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.He said, “The offence contravened the provisions of Section 214(2) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him to present his witnesses.Awosika adjourned the case until March 31, 2020 for hearing.