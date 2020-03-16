16-Year-Old Girl Who Scored 9 A's in WAEC Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Stepmom In Abia

Published:

A 16-year old girl identified simply as Chidera from Amakpoke Umuaku Isuochi of Umunneochi LGA of Abia State has been allegedly poisoned by her stepmother.Chidera reportedly scored 9 A’s in West African Examinations Council exams (WAEC) and won a scholarship to study in the UK. Unfortunately, she died before her time.It was gathered that her stepmother allegedly poisoned her because she was jealous of her successChidera was said to have died in school after eating the poisoned food given by her stepmom earlier in the morning before leaving for school, eyewitnesses said she insisted until her last breath that the only food she ate was the food that was given to her by her stepmother.Source:Nasoweseeam online