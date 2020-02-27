Why We Kept Convicted Orji Kalu,Metuh And Nyame At Same Prison...NCoS CG

Published:

The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Ja’afaru Ahmed, has explained why most high profile convicts are being committed to the Kuje Custodial Centre. A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, after bagging seven-year-jail term on Tuesday, joined a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame; a former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye and a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, at the same facility.Addressing newsmen in Abuja yesterday after declaring open the 14th anniversary workshop of the Correctional Welfare Insurance Scheme, the NCoS CG said the Kuje facility was preferred by courts because it is the nearest custody to the FCT where most of the cases were determined.“The warrant says Kuje custodial centre and it’s not for me to say ‘go away’ and determine to the judge where he should commit them to custody. They’re committed to Kuje custodial centre and that’s how it is,”, he said. On the high number of visitors visiting the high profile inmates, Ahmed said: “We’ve our rules and the rules are being obeyed and we’ll continue to give people opportunity for people to visit bearing in mind that most of them are still going on appeals, some have exhausted their appeals to the Supreme Court and that’s the end and others still have the opportunity of going on appeal.So, we’ll allow their lawyers and family members to come and see them, perhaps they want to interact with them. “But their interaction will be conducted within the rule. The Nigerian Correctional Service has its own standing orders and every of its correctional officer knows the procedure of conducting visit for both convicts and awaiting trial.”