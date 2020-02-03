Why I Decided To Lead Walk Against Killings..Pastor E A Adeboye

Published:

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Sunday led thousands of congregation in a prayer walk for peace to reign amidst the insecurity in the country. Clad in a green and white suite, Pastor Adeboye told the congregation before the commencement of the walk that the walk is in accordance with the three days fasting and prayer organised by the national body of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.Praying for about 15 minutes for the country, Adeboye prayed that killings and insurgency will come to an end in the country. Lamenting at the state of the nation’s economy, the man of God who also prayed for the restoration of the nation’s economy and growth in all areas said there was a time that naira was equal to a dollar in Nigeria.In his words: “There are something that the government can do alone and there are others they cannot do alone, that is why we have to pray for the country that God should have mercy on Nigeria. “Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are fighting, we pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country. That God should uproot all their sponsorers.“We pray for abundance, growth in every area of our economy and that every branch that God has not planted in Nigeria be uprooted”. Adeboye in 2km walk The Prayer walk was led by the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye with members of the Executive Council of church. The walk started 10:45am at the frontage of the church walk in 2km through Redemption street to Cemetery street and Atan area.Adeboye who led the 15 minutes walk carried a placard with the inscription ‘All Souls are Precious to God’ Members were praying and carrying placards with The inscriptions such as ‘We say no to killings, ‘We say no to terrorism, ‘Every life matters’, ‘Shed no blood, it cries to God’, ‘God hurts when his creatures hurt, all creatures are created equal’ ‘silencing others right is not right, among others.