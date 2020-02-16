We Don't Need Foreign Assistance To Solve Our Problems..Osinbajo
Published: February 16, 2020
Osinbajo, in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said it was possible for Nigerians to solve their problems in view of their impressive performance and achievements across diverse fields at home and abroad.
The vice president, who spoke after listening to a brief on the achievements of the WACS, said, “I believe that a lot of our problems, some of the aids that we need, can be provided by ourselves. We have the resources including human capacity to do it.”
Earlier in his remarks, a former president of the college, Prof. King-David Yawe, highlighted some of the achievements of WACS, especially with regard to free medical outreach to several Nigerian communities.
