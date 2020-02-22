Warri Based Powerful Pastor Dies After Deliverance Prayers In Anambra

Published:

A Warri-based powerful pastor who was invited to Anambra State to perform family deliverance prayers and cleansing was found dead in a room after the exercise.A statement by the spokesman of Anambra State police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, yesterday said Pastor Richard Ifeanyi Obi came from Warri for family prayers only to be found dead in the room he slept.“On 18/2/2020 at about 4:30pm, one Ikechukwu Uchendu of No. 5 Onuorah Street, Amaenyi, Awka reported at the Central Police Station in Awka that one Pastor Richard Ifeanyi Obi who came from Warri to perform family prayers in his house was found lying lifeless in the room he slept,” he said.He said following the report, police detectives from Awka visited the scene, photographed the pastor and rushed him to a hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.Mohammed said his corpse was deposited at the Amaku hospital mortuary for autopsy, adding that the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had ordered an investigation into incident.