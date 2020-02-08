Viral Video:Prostitute Narrates Her Encounter With Man Who Died After Having Sex With Her

Published:

An undentified man has died from what appears to be drug/health related issue, shortly after having sex with a young lady who identified herself as Precious from Akwa-Ibom State.Some drugs, including one which looks like an energy-giving drug, were found in his bag, after the incident.In the video, the lady (Precious) said she was into prostitution and was introduced to the deceased by a friend who told her that a man who just ‘came back’ needed a lady to spend the night with.Precious met the man and they finally lodged in a hotel. After taking their meals, they slept off.The man woke up around 5am and they had sex. One hour later, Precious woke up to leave. She tried waking the man up but the man didn’t wake up. That was when she alerted others.