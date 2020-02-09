Viral Video :Identity Of Man Who Died After A Sex Romp With A Prostitute In Asaba

Published:

The identity of the man whose video went viral on social over sex with a whore which led to his death has been revealed.He is Barr Eric Igbedion Agboegbulem, an Abuja based legal practitioner.Barrister Agboegbulem hails from Ime Obi in Agbor area of Delta State.He was in Asaba for a business trip when he met his untimely death.According to CKN News investigation , Agboegbulem is married to Ngozi Agboegbulem the former National President of Catholic Sisters in NigeriaThe family live at Gwarinpa area of the FCT . A practising Catholic , Agboegbulem died on the 24th of January 2020 and was buried in his hometown on Friday 31st January 2020.Those who spoke to CKN News said most of his family and friends were not aware of the cause of his death until the recent video that went viral.His wife according to what CKN news scooped is totally devastated by the news and many people are doing all they could do to calm her.60-year-old Agboegbulem died from an overdose of sex enhancement drug.According to the circulating the prostitute that he slept with confirmed that the deceased died after they had sex in a hotel