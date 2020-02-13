Trending Video:Igbo Youths Set Man's House Ablaze For Killing Kinsman In South Africa

Published:

Share This

Youths of Amorie village in Uburu community, Oru West local government area of Imo state on Wednesday set a house belonging to one Nwazugbo Nsofor ablaze for allegedly killing one of their kinsmen in South Africa.A video that went viral on social media in the state showed how Nsofor stoned his cousin, Ife Odenigbo to death in South Africa during a quarrel over an alleged unsuccessful business deal. The video footage indicated that the victim fell on the ground and died instantly. A source in the community, who craved anonymity, said the youths irked by the development mobilized themselves, set the house of the suspect on fire and destroyed his property.The source added that while Nsofor hails from Etiti village in Ubulu community, the deceased came from a neighbouring Amorie village in the same community.Police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arson, adding that the police had begun manhunt for the perpetrators. The police spokesperson said “information revealed that two brothers, one Nsofor Nwazugbo, of Etiti Ubulu and one Ideh Odenigbo of Amorie Ubulu, residents in South Africa had conflict of interest in the early hour of today which resulted in fight and led to the death of Ideh Odenigbo in South Africa.” Ikeokwu said Police detectives mobilized to the scene and took photographs of the burnt building but did not make any arrest.