Surveyors Council Honours Senate President Ahmad Lawan With Award

Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) on Thursday honoured the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan with an award in appreciation of his invaluable contribution to surveying profession.The Distinguished Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Award for Development of Surveying and Geoformatics Profession in Nigeria was newly instituted by SURCON and conferred on Lawan at the induction ceremony of new Surveyors in Abuja.Lawan studied Surveying at a post graduate level at Ahmadu Bello University(ABU) before he proceeded to the UK for his Masters and Doctorate degrees in Remote Sensing and GeoInformation System."Let me thank SURCON for this maiden award in my name and given to me today," Lawan told his Surveyor colleagues at the ceremony."For whatever that I did to qualify for this award, this award will inspire me to do more."I reckon that the institution of this award for development of Surveying and Geoformatics profession in Nigeria came after thorough deliberations."It shows how thoughtful this group can be in integrating leadership with professional endeavours."It is a sign of encouragement, not only for leaders committed to making sacrifices for the good of the Nation but also a move to inspire younger professionals who are due for induction," Lawan said.The Senate President congratulated the 344 new Surveyors and tasked them to consider their induction as a call to service.He assured his audience that the Senate and indeed the National Assembly will not relent in focusing on good laws for good governance of the country."Our responsibility as representatives of the people will always be our motivation. You are welcomed anytime to make input to areas of interest as stakeholders in the nation building process," Lawan said.The Senate President also made a strong case for Nigeria's candidate contesting the vice presidency of the Federation Internationale Geometric(FIG).Lawan said the FIG should consider Nigeria's candidate for the post considering the large number of Surveyors in the country which surpasses the numbers for other African countries put together.The Senate President at the event presented the award of Distinguished Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan for excellence, which was also instituted by SURCON, to Mr Ipadeola Ademuyiwa Oyedapo who emerged the overall best candidate in 2019 SURCON professional examinations.