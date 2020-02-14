Supreme Court's Verdict:Confusion Reigns In Bayelsa On Who Takes Over

This followed the confusion trailing the verdict of the Supreme Court on the November 16 governorship election in the state. The apex court yesterday sacked the governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo who won under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and were billed to be sworn-in today.
With the sacking of the duo, the political party that got 25 per cent of the total votes cast in 2/3 of the local government areas of the state would produce the governor. Now that all the votes scored by the APC have been nullified by the apex court, it was not clear last night as to whether the PDP will carry the day. There are eight local government areas in Bayelsa State and PDP and its candidate won conveniently in two of them.
