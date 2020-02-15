Suicide:Uber Passenger Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

Published:

A 22 years old man Daibo Toju Davies Saturday, jumped into the lagoon on the Third Mainland bridge inward Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos State at about 9.30am.The victim a resident of 17 Sosanya Street, Gbagada Soluyi, Lagos, was said to have engaged the services of Uber Taxi a Toyota Corolla with number plate KSF 426 GB from Mercy Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos only to stop the driver on the pretence that he was suffering from stomach upset after which he jumped off the 3rd Mainland Bridge into the lagoon.Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in conjunction with Lagos Fire Service, Lagos State Waterways (LASWA) and Marine Police have activated the search and rescue for the man.The means of identification found in the vehicles were two luggage containing his personal effects and a sworn affidavit with Lagos High Court.LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.Saturday’s incident is not the first of its kind as officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol on the bridge prevented a man from jumping into the lagoon in a suicide attempt in January.In 2018, a driver attached to the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) committed suicide after jumping into the Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.One Alwell Orji, a medical doctor, in 2017 plunged into the lagoon and his corpse was recovered days later.