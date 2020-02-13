South East Governors Abandon Regional Security Outfit After Meeting With IGP

Published:

The South-East Governors have discarded the establishment of a Regional Security outfit like their counterpart in the South West.Rather, they have opted to support the Community initiative of the FG .This decision was reached after a meeting between the Governors and the Inspector General of Police yesterday.This was the communique issued after the meetingDECISIONS ARRIVED AT THE THE SOUTH EAST SECURITY SUMMIT HELD TODAY, WEDNESDAY, 12TH FEBRUARY, 2020 IN ENUGU.The Summit had in attendance1. His Excellency, Okezie Ikpeazu, Phd; Governor of Abia State2. His Excellency, Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State3. His Excellency, David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State4. His Excellency, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State5. His Excellency, Placid Njoku, Deputy Governor of Imo State6. Inspector General of Police, M A Adamu, NPM, mni7. DIG Abdulmajid Ali -DIG Operations8. DIG Anthony Ogbizi, fdc - DIG FCIID9. DIG Celestine Okoye, fsi- DIG, ICT10.AIG Usman Alkali Baba - Force Secretary11. AIG Zaki Ahmed - AIG Zone 6, Calabar12. AIG Baba Tijjani - AIG Zone 9, Umuahia13. AIG Danmallam M - AIG SPU14. AIG Bala Zama Senche - AIG Community Policing15. DCP Frank Mba - Force PRO16. CP Abdulrahmad Ahmed, Commissioner of Police, Enugu State17. CP Etim Ene Okon, Commissioner of Police, Abia State18. CP Abang B John, Commissioner of Police, Anambra State19. CP Mobolaji Fafowora, Commissioner of Police, Imo State20. CP Awosola Awotinde, Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi StateThe following strategic decisions were made after a comprehensive and exhaustive deliberations -1. Taking into cognizance the existing security initiatives instituted by the Governors of the States of the South East at various local levels such as Vigilante Groups, Neighborhood Watches, Forest Guards, Farmers/Herders Committees, the Homeland Gate Keepers, etc which are in conformity with the Community Policing Strategy, the State Governors have accepted and adopted Community Policing as an effective tool in bringing Policing to the grassroots.2. Community Policing Committees made up of Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders, Town Union Leaders, Religious Leaders, etc will be charged with the responsibility of selecting and recruiting Community Police Officers that will work within the Communities.3. The Governors of States within the GeoPolitical Zone to reinforce and provide improved capacity for the Police and other Security Agencies in their respective states in support of the Community Policing Program.4. Each State within the South East Geopolitical Zone to individually and periodically undertake operations against crimes and criminality, in synergy with the Police and other security agencies.5. The States to individually develop modalities for sharing intelligence with other states in the Zone on the movement and activities of criminals within the Zone.6. Each State within the Zone to increase its investment in social intervention programs aimed at providing legitimate and alternative means of livelihood for the teeming youths.7. The State Governors within the geopolitical zone to have joint security meetings on quarterly basis to asses the security situation within the Zone.8. The Ministry of Information in the various states within the Zone in conjunction with Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders and Religious Leaders to liaise with the Police Public Relations Officers in the five state commands within the Zone to create public awareness and sensitization programs on the need for effective engagement and participation by citizens in Community Policing initiatives within their areas.9. The Inspector General of Police to expedite action on the full take off of the two additional Police Mobile Squadrons recently established in the South East to complement existing security architecture within the Zone. In furtherance of this objective, the relevant State Governors will support the Nigeria Police, especially in the area of provision of land, office accommodation, vehicles and other essential logistics.