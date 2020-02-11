Sen Ignatius Longjan Demise,A Big Loss To Nigeria..FG

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the National Assembly, government and people of Plateau State over demise of Sen. Ignatius Longjan, who represented Plateau South.The President commiserates with family, friends and political associates of the senator, who served the state as a deputy governor, 2011-2015, and had also served the country as a career diplomat for many years.President Buhari affirms that the senator had been steadfast, loyal and diligent in serving the country and his contributions to peace and stability in the state will always be remembered.The President prays that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed rest, and comfort his family and constituency.