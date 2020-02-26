Seizure Of Property By AMCON...My Story Buba Galadima

Published:

Rejoinder from Galadima's Family:"For the record my father Engr Buba Galadima never borrowed any money from the bank. He opened an LC with a bank now Unity Bank to purchase fertilizer for Kano State Govt, but the LC was never honored by suppliers because the bank had issues and was under FBI investigation.And the then Gov of Kano State Malam Ibrahim Shekarau revoked the contract due to some issues of party politics. And the bank never gave Mr Galadima any money but charged him interest that amounted to N349million. There was a case taken to the trial court and Mr Galadima was asked to pay the interest even without accessing any fund, he then went to the Appeal Court and got a judgement in his favor to dismiss the charges.The bank was suppose to proceed and appeal the judgement at the Supreme Court within 90days. But the bank went back to a High Court in Abuja to get an injunction, and wrote Amcon to repossess his property. His office and home was surrounded with armed policemen and court officials.They were asked to move out of the properties ASAP. This Govt have used all sorts of microscope to source or find any slightest crime against my father since 2015 but all to no avail, because my father is a highly discipline true Nigerian with zero tolerance for corruption, until they hatched this unusual conspiracy with the Bank/Amcon".We therefore sought our protection from God and all well meaning Nigerians to come to our aid, not to allow this govt, to push us out from our only noble home-a three room boys quarters in Wuse Abuja.Zainab Galadima.