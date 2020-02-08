Segun Arinze ,Others Star In New TV Series "Birds Of A Feather"

Published:

Share This

A new TV Series titled "Birds of a feather" will soon hit the screen.According to the Creator & Producer of the Series, Seun Arowoloju "Birds of a feather is not your regular family sitcom. It comes with a major dose of comedy, drama and thought-provoking moments in every family lifeIt has as its lead actor Segun Arinze who plays the role of "Justice Tunde Abiola" said It's really something exciting and new to look forward to.Another cast of the series Lanre Ayanwale Who plays the Character "Uche" wife of Tunde Abiola also added "We put in a lot of hard work into the production and I'm sure viewers will get value for their time.A lot of families will relate with the series Birds of a feather as the drama unfold week in week out" Birds of a feather also has guest appearances by veteran Nollywood Actor Francis and Zeal of the famous singing duo Stylplus.Other members of the cast are Vivian Kaima,Favour Ukadike