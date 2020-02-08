Search Begins For Parents Of 4 Year Boy Kidnapped In South East And Found In Kebbi State

Published:

Share This

The search for the parents and relations of a four-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped from the South East and sold in Kebbi State is on.The boy whose picture is all over social is named Uzochukwu but could not recollect where his parents live.This is the story as told by someone who located him at an Orphanage in Kebbi State."Hello I am a serving Corp member here in kebbi state, one day I visited an orphanage within the vicinity and I met this young boy named Uzochukwu, he is a Christian, he is four years old, he was kidnapped and resold, the policemen caught the kidnappers, took them to court and kept all the children in a Muslim based orphanage home.Uzochukwu speaks Igbo fluently and he said he's from St Teresa nursery and primary school 33 nmafam ( he is not sure if the school is at Enugu or Onitsha) he is in nursery 2.Please you can help Uzochukwu to reunite with his family by rebroadcasting this message to anyone who lives in Enugu or Onitsha or someone who knows the school.Uzochukwu said that he grew up in the village.He is here in Birnin kebbi orphanage home."