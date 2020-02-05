Saudi Arabia Ambassador To Nigeria Is Dead

Published:

The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja this afternoon announced the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji.While expressing sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, the brief statement by the Embassy did not give any reason for the envoy’s passing.Before his appointment as a Saudi ambassador to Nigeria, Bostaji served as deputy to the ambassador at the Saudi Embassy in Berlin in 2016He started his career by joining the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Later, he was appointed deputy to the ambassador at the Saudi Embassy in Tehran from 1991 until 1998.Bostaji also worked at the administration of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1998 until 2000.In 2000, he was appointed as chargé d’affaires at the Saudi Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark, until 2003.He then worked as head of economic affairs and international organisations at the Saudi Embassy in London from 2003 until 2005. He also joined the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Makkah as director from 2003 until 2016. (The Guardian)