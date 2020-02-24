Rotary District 9110 Holds World Peace And Understanding Day Ceremony In Lagos

Published:

To commemorate the 115th anniversary of Rotary International, the organisation's District 9110 which covers Lagos and Ogun States has concluded plans to host the 2020 World Peace and Understanding day ceremony.Scheduled for Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, the event which has its theme as " Promoting World Peace and Understanding Through Food Security", according to the District Governor, Rtn. Jide Akeredolu will have renowned financial expert,Mr Bismarck Rewane as Keynote Speaker.Discussants include: Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Chief Consultant, Adedipe Associate Limited, Mr. Mezuo Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Capital Agribusiness Managers Limited, Dr Aliyu Samaila, Director, Agribusiness Feed The Future Nigeria and Navy Commodore Daniel Atakpa, blue economy expert.According to Rtn Larry Agose, Chairman, Organsing Committee, the ceremony will be chaired by Dr. O. Olumide Phillips, Chairman, Board of Governors, Dowen College while Dr. Tunji Funsho, Chairman, Nigeria National Polioplus Commitee will be the Special Guest of Honour.He stated that the ceremony is aimed at discussing the different aspects of the agribusiness sector with a view of highlighting strategies that will be beneficial to governments and help them attain food security. "We want to showcase how governments can impact society through proper exploitation of the agriculture industry, it will be an intellectually-engaging ceremony"