Revealed:Identity Of Winners Chapel Kaduna Arrested Suspected Bomber

Published:

Share This

The Kaduna police command has confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Nathaniel Samuel suspected to have carried an Improvised Explosive Device into the Living Faith Church at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna State. It will be recalled that worshippers of the church were thrown into fear when the bomber was picked up by a CCTV camera within the vicinity of the church yesterday.The police spokesman in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo in a statement late Sunday said the suspect is currently being interrogated at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department. He said “On 02/02/2020 at about 0930hrs, one Nathaniel Samuel ‘M’ of Maraban Damishi via Maraban Rido in Chikun L.G.A was arrested by the Police inside Living Faith Church at Sabon Tasha while the Church service was in session with some suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) contained in a bag.“The suspect, who is currently being interrogated at the command’s CID, was said to have left the bag on the church’s seat and went into a restroom for over an hour.” The police spokesman assured that efforts are on to apprehend the accomplices of the suspect. He expressed the assurance of the Commissioner of Police, Umar M. Muri of adequate security and directed all police officers in the command to intensify surveillance and liaise with stakeholders to ensure collective vigilance.The command advised schools, places of worship, motor parks, markets and other public places to revive the usual checks on vehicles and luggage’s especially at entrance points.