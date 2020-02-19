Revealed:Identity Of UNILAG Graduate That Committed Suicide At 3rd Mainland Bridge (Picture)

Published:

Share This

The identity of the young man who was alleged to have jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge last Saturday, February 15, 2020 has been confirmed.Mr Toju Davies Daibo, allegedly jumped into the lagoon from the bridge inward Adeniji Adele, after alighting from an Uber, complaining of stomach issues.His mother said in an exclusive interview that it has been five days since the story broke, and she is appealing to the government to help her find her son.According to her, Toju has no history of depression or drug use; he had just finished studying quantity survey from the University of Lagos and was looking forward to his NYSC and then his master’s degree studies in Canada.His family is calling for any information from security agencies so they can have some closure on the incident.