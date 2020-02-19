Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei Appointed New Ag MD Of NDDC

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the enlargement of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), replacing Barrister Joy Nunieh with Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, as Acting Managing Director.The President also increased the members of the committee from three to five persons, including Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Ag. Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, Ag. Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (Member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, OON, a former Vice President with African Development Bank, (Member).Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei the new Ag. Managing Director is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.President Buhari had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.