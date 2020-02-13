Presidency Denies Buhari’s Daughter’s PPPRA Job Employment

Published:

The Presidency yesterday described reports that daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra, had secured employment with the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) as false and malicious.A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, noted that the report was allegedly designed to cast aspersions on the first family, urging Nigerians to disregard the publication. “An online medium given particularly to fake news publishes that Zahra, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has fraudulently secured a job with the PPPRA.”“While Zahra, just like any other Nigerian, can work wherever she secures employment, we hasten to add that the story is false in every material particular,” the statement reads.