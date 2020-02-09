Popular Singer Inyaya Accused Of Car Theft,Arraigned In Court

Published:

Share This

Popular singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, has been arraigned before a Lagos High Court in Igbosere, presided over by Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile by men of Special Fraud Unit (SFU) in Ikoyi, Lagos on one-count charge over alleged car theft.The Police alleged that his arraignment had been adjourned six times after the charge, marked LD/9024c/2019, was filed since March 15, last year.Due to his persistence failure to be in court, he was, however, served with the charge and hearing notice.Iyanya was therefore compelled to take his plea, sequel to the warning by the Judge to invoke the power of the court to ensure his attendance in court to take his plea on the allegation.He eventually appeared before the court yesterday and the charge was read to him.The Prosecutor, Mr. Chukwu Agwu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), informed the court that Iyanya, sometimes in September 2018, dishonestly converted to his use or of another person, a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, marked MAVINIY, with chassis number JTEBX7FJ7EK165480 and engine number 2TR1385954, belonging to The Temple Management Company Limited.The offence, he said, is contrary to Sections 278(1) (b), 279(1)(2) and punishable under Section 285(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.Following his plea of not guilty, Agwu urged the court to remand the defendant in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.In his response, Iyanya’s Counsel, Mr. A. Williams, prayed the court not to remand his client in the custody of the NCS, pleaded that the musician be released to him and undertake to produce him in court at the next adjourned day.After listened to their submissions, Justice Okikiolu-Ighile released the musician to his Counsel and adjourned the matter until February 27 and March 17, this year for ruling on his bail application and trial, respectively.